Bakersfield PD arrest 2, seeking another in fatal shooting investigation

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested two men on suspicion of murder as part of their investigation into a Nov. 3 shooting in the 3300 block of Wible Road, according to a BPD news release Wednesday. BPD officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a third suspect.
Officers on Tuesday arrested David Gray, 19, of Bakersfield, Dec. 28 on suspicion of murder, participation in a criminal street gang and conspiracy as part of their investigation into the shooting death of Justin Anthony Griffin Jr., 21. Gray was taken into custody without incident at the 2600 block of Fremont Street in Bakersfield, according to police officials.
On Dec. 23, BPD officers also arrested Demitris King, 28, of Bakersfield, on suspicion of murder, participation in a criminal street gang and conspiracy in connection with the shooting. He also was taken into custody without incident in the 3500 block of M Street.
Police officers are also looking for a third suspect, Christian Francois Gaines, 19, of Bakersfield, as part of their investigation, according to the release. Gaines is described as a Black man, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, approximately 210 pounds, with neck tattoos.
Gaines should not be approached by the public and may be armed. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
Griffin was found dead from a gunshot wound 10:32 a.m. Nov. 3, according to a coroner’s office news release. His death was the 54th homicide of 2021, according to officials.