Bakersfield PD: 1 dead, 3 injured in single-vehicle crash Sunday night

Bakersfield Police Department officers are investigating a single-vehicle collision that left one man dead and three women injured Sunday night.
Officers responded to the 3200 block of Morning Drive for a single-car crash around 9:02 p.m. and found a man trapped under the vehicle, suffering from major injuries.
Officers reported the vehicle was traveling south on Morning Drive and the driver lost control, overturning it several times.
The man found pinned under the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Three women were treated for injuries ranging from minor to moderate, according to a BPD news release.
Speed and alcohol intoxication appear to be factors in the collision.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash can call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.