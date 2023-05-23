 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bakersfield paramedic's 50-year career honored at California EMS Awards

Bakersfield's Ed Smith has provided life-saving emergency care to countless patients during his 50 years at Hall Ambulance.

He has used his experience and skills to help trauma victims, heart attack patients and people of all ages suffering from any number of medical emergencies.

Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases