Bakersfield organ donor to be featured on Rose Parade float alongside local recipient

Christmas Eve two years ago, one Bakersfield resident gave life to four others.
Tamara McKeown, 47, who was declared brain dead at Bakersfield Heart Hospital, donated her heart, liver and both kidneys to four people. She died from a blood clot, according to OneLegacy, a local nonprofit helping people donate.
McKeown’s floragraph will be featured with others during the annual Jan. 2 Rose Parade on Donate Life’s parade float. This year, the Bakersfield doctor who received a kidney will walk alongside her depiction in the parade.
He talked about the importance of McKeown’s donation Friday at Bakersfield Heart Hospital.
“Tammy’s kidneys saved my life,” Dr. Larry Yokoyama said. “I don’t have to do dialysis. … I have a wonderful life. I have a new family. Tammy’s family has become my life.”
A floragraph of Tammy was made of natural spices, seeds and dried hydrangeas from Louisiana. It is a carefully pieced together portrait made from natural ingredients.
Kathy Vochoska, a OneLegacy ambassador, could recall a friend calling her about Tammy’s case and her family’s desire to donate. But, they wanted a local person to receive the organs, she noted.
They searched for local people who were on a waitlist list and came across Yokoyama. But his blood type gave Vochoska pause because it’s one of the hardest ones to get a match, she said.
“If it’s a match, it’s a miracle,” Vochoska said.
And a miracle did unfold — on Christmas Day two years ago, Yokoyama underwent surgery.
“Not only were you a match,” Vochoska continued. “you’re family now.”
This year’s float features a rippling dragon with dozens of other floragraphs. He will be chasing “pearls of wisdom” represented as roses because the mythical beast chases knowledge, explained Elizabeth Fox, who’s on the committee to create the float.
In Chinese culture, dragons stand for respect and reverence. It will be colored red because that’s an auspicious color in China as well, Fox added.
She added others may stop speaking about loved ones who have died because it could be painful. But this parade float offers an opportunity to allow the world “to know who our hearts belong to,” Fox said.
Indeed, the family of McKeown thanked everyone for allowing Tammy's story to live on.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.