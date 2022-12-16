 Skip to main content
Bakersfield organ donor to be featured on Rose Parade float alongside local recipient

Christmas Eve two years ago, one Bakersfield resident gave life to four others.

Tamara McKeown, 47, who was declared brain dead at Bakersfield Heart Hospital, donated her heart, liver and both kidneys to four people. She died from a blood clot, according to OneLegacy, a local nonprofit helping people donate.

