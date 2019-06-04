A change to a city ordinance could bring more microbreweries to downtown Bakersfield.
On Wednesday, the Bakersfield City Council will vote to eliminate a requirement in the city’s municipal code that requires microbreweries to have onsite kitchens.
City Councilmember Andrae Gonzales said the requirement discouraged some breweries from opening downtown because it would be cost-prohibitive and potentially change the way the public viewed the establishment.
“Maybe their beer would be great, but their food would not be,” he said.
The item has been placed on the consent agenda for the council meeting, indicating that the council will likely vote to pass the ordinance.
Gonzales said that in the past, he had been approached by people who wanted to open breweries downtown but declined to do so because of the kitchen requirement.
He credited the rule change as part of the reason why a new microbrewery would be opening in downtown Bakersfield for the first time in 80 years.
2nd Phase Brewing Company will be coming to 19th Street in October.
“That will be an immediate impact, and an immediate win for this ordinance change,” Gonzales said. “I’m really encouraged to see this happen with regard to the small breweries. I think this is a big step forward for downtown.”
He said he hoped more breweries would open downtown, along with many other businesses.
“In order for downtown to be successful, we need a good blend of different types of businesses throughout downtown,” he said. “It is part of this overall vision of really revitalizing downtown to make it a place where lots of people want to come to play, to work and to live.”
