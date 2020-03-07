Nobody will say it, but the city of Bakersfield is experiencing something of a financial boom.
Sales tax revenue has swelled over 2019, providing the city with millions of dollars in unanticipated revenue. In the fourth quarter of 2019 — the last three months of the year that consist of crucial holiday spending — sales tax returns were around 6 percent higher than the same quarter in 2018.
That’s well above the 2 percent increase estimated by city staff before the year began.
The city’s financial fortunes have been so good, estimates for revenue generated by the city’s Public Safety and Vital Services 1 percent sales tax increase exceed expectations by 20.1 percent, or about $12.4 million more than budgeted for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
The good financial fortunes have left city officials with the unique problem of needing to find new projects to fund. But local leaders say they plan to spend the unexpected funding carefully, and appear poised to bolster the city’s dwindling rainy-day fund with the extra cash.
“We need to look at this with a sober mind and be realistic,” said Councilman Andrae Gonzales. “Tax revenue is up today, but it was not very long ago that revenues were down and we were facing shrinking budgets. And those days will come back eventually.”
He said the city had made significant progress on accomplishing some of the goals it laid out to voters during the Measure N campaign. One police academy has concluded and another is underway, with a third scheduled to begin this year. And the city has deployed rapid-response teams to deal with issues related to homelessness, along with purchasing a site for a new homeless shelter.
“More and more people are on board now, and understand the value of Measure N and how it relates to improving the quality of life of the whole city,” he added.
But with several early goals for sales tax spending underway, the city appears to be turning toward the future in an attempt to prepare for a potential financial downturn.
The topic has been of particular interest to Councilman Bruce Freeman, who says he has harped to the council so often about funding the reserves he feels like an “old schoolmarm” at times.
“I’ve been in the private sector and real estate, and have had three horrendous recessions hit,” he said.
He hopes to see the city put away six months of expenses that would be used in case tax revenue significantly dropped. Currently, the general fund is at less than one month’s worth of expenses, or $29.7 million.
The city has a plan to boost the reserve fund to $65.1 million, or two months of expenses, by 2025.
Freeman, however, would like to see more.
In future meetings, the City Council will discuss spending priorities for the unallocated funds, and a financial consultant will soon report back on which financial sectors fueled the spending increase.
Nick Ortiz, president and CEO of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce, said the city would experience more financial flexibility in the future, but urged caution.
"We’d urge the city to be judicious with these enhanced resources, given the regulatory challenges faced by our largest industries of ag and oil," he wrote in an email.
For the moment, the city is holding its breath and hoping for the best.
“We don’t want to overextend ourselves based on these numbers,” said Bakersfield Financial Director Randy McKeegan. “There was definite improvement from the previous fourth quarter or the holiday last year. Whether that’s an indication of an overall improvement of the economy or whether it’s a long-term improvement, I don’t want to say for that extent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.