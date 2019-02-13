Bakersfield-based oil producer E&B Natural Resources Management Corp. announced it is investing in photovoltaic solar energy to help power its operations in Kern and Santa Barbara counties.
The independent, which produces 12,000 barrels per day across California, Kansas, Louisiana and Wyoming, said a 23-megawatt DC solar installation will be built at the Poso Creek oilfield it co-owns with Los Angeles-based Grade 6 Oil LLC. The site is located about five miles north of Bakersfield.
A second, three-megawatt installation will be constructed at E&B's New Cuyama location.
Both solar projects are expected to be operational in 2020. It is anticipated each will provide between one-fifth and half of the power required to run the adjacent oil operation. The installations are estimated to operate for 20 years.
California oil production traditionally runs on electricity provided by a utility. In recent years, though, solar power is increasingly viewed as a technology that complements oil production. Other projects rely on the sun's rays to generate not electricity but heat for steam that can enhance oil production.
"By integrating solar technology into E&B's oil and gas operations, these projects demonstrate that renewable energy and oil production together can provide Californians with a reliable source of low-cost and environmentally friendly energy," company President Steve Layton said in a news release.
