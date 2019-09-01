She has helped perform skin grafts on children fleeing war, and now this Bakersfield resident is hoping to save the remains of the African wilderness.
After a life-changing safari to the Serengeti in 2016, former nurse Terri Grayson-Kaspar, 58, hopes to use her new charity organization, Saving Eden International, to purchase as much land as possible around protected natural areas for preservation.
Acre by acre, she plans to donate the land back to the conservation organizations charged with protecting the sites in an effort to expand their boundaries.
“It seems like the garden of Eden,” she said of her trip. “The moment we got there, heading to the first camp, I (took photos of) 23 different types of animals, from elephants to hyenas to wild African dogs to warthogs. I saw (many) different kinds of eagles there, with crocodiles and hippos. And it’s like wow, this is just the ride to the camp.”
Grayson-Kaspar is no stranger to international travel. Between nursing stints she’s traveled on nine different medical missions to foreign countries, including a yearlong assignment to a refugee camp in the no-man’s land between Cambodia and Thailand in the late 80’s.
“We didn’t have a lot of supplies, the operating room had a dirt floor and bamboo walls you could see through. Being Buddhist they didn’t kill anything,” she said of the experience. “Anything you could possibly imagine would crawl under the operating tables. They thought it was funny, but it was like, ‘oh my gosh.’”
She said the small hospital she worked at treated 120 patients on a busy day, and 40 patients on a light day, which didn’t happen often.
One of her roles was to label the severity of the injuries that arrived at the hospital with the numbers one through five. Patients whose injuries could not be treated due to the lack of resources were left to die, while the treatable patients were saved.
“I think about it all the time,” she said. “I think maybe some of them would have survived with just one unit of blood, because you regenerate blood quite quickly. It’s haunting. It’s something that you think maybe I misjudged something. But you had to move so quickly, because either it was a gunshot wound or a head injury, a knifing or they had stepped on a landmine.”
Once, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and Prime Minister of England Margaret Thatcher visited, she said.
She recalled Kissinger wore a three-piece suit in front of the refugees, who had nothing.
"It was disrespectful," she said.
Grayson-Kaspar’s medical trips were either organized through the International Committee of the Red Cross or through doctors at local hospitals. She described them as “heart candy” due to the thankfulness of the local population.
But after her safari in Africa, she said she felt like she found her true calling.
“It was like God kissed me on the top of the head, welcoming me home,” she said. “I was just overwhelmed by the feeling and I knew immediately that this is what I needed to do.”
In her pitch to donors, Grayson-Kaspar quotes statistics that paint a dire portrait of the wildlife situation in Africa.
The World Wildlife Foundation says 55 elephants are killed each day for their ivory, but statistics go as high as 100.
Giraffe numbers have shrunk by up to 40 percent over the last 30 years in a phenomenon known as the “silent extinction,” reported the International Fund for Animal Welfare.
And one study claimed Cheetahs have lost 91 percent of their historic habitat, according to National Geographic.
But Grayson-Kaspar is determined to do something about it.
“You can watch it on Nat Geo, but it’s not the same,” she said. “It’s close, but it’s not like an elephant sticking its trunk in the vehicle and smelling your hair.”
She is already in the process of purchasing 70 acres of land around the Serengeti, and said she has set up meetings with potential major donors in the upcoming months.
Saving Eden already has two employees, including a vice president of operations in Africa.
She hopes to expand into a world-renown organization, all started in Bakersfield.
“I don’t want people’s children to be looking at them like we look at dinosaurs,” she said. “We can actually do something about it.”
Information about Saving Eden can be found at savingedeninternational.com. Those interested in donating can call 800-543-4914.
