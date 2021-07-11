Bakersfield nostalgia (and flying saucers) steal spotlight in Hectic Films' newest release

The music is eerie, the plot includes UFOs and space aliens, and the theme is pure nostalgic fun with influences from “The Goonies” and Spielberg's “E.T." — all wrapped up in a cheesy B-movie format.
But the best part of "The Video Store," a 21-minute-long short film just released by Bakersfield-based Hectic Films, is that it all takes place in Bakersfield in 1997, in an era when you could still rent a movie at Blockbuster and people called the internet the "Information Superhighway."
"I like movies because they take you out of your normal life and carry you to a new place," said Hectic Films co-founder Rickey Bird Jr.
Hectic is known primarily for horror and risque adult comedies, but this time around Bird and his lifelong friend and Hectic co-founder Jason Sanders decided to create something family friendly, while still maintaining that edginess Hectic is known for.
"It's really my love letter to science fiction, Bakersfield and the whole family unit," said Bird, who directed the film. "I hope people who watch it feel a nostalgia for the '90s in Bakersfield."
But "The Video Store" is more than a short film. It was created as a dual experience, a short movie paired with an escape room developed at Real Escape Bakersfield, a local escape room business on District Boulevard in the city's southwest.
Team‐based escape rooms require players to cooperate in discovering clues, solving puzzles and accomplishing tasks in order to progress and accomplish a specific goal in a limited amount of time. But this escape room is different, Bird said.
"We built the escape room, then shot the film's interior scenes there," he said. Visitors will actually see scenes from the film through digital "windows" in the room.
The film-escape room concept has been three years in the making.
"I love 'The Video Store' because it is very reminiscent of our childhood," said Sanders, who specializes in visual effects. "Rickey and I have known each other for as long as we can remember, literally.
"We spent many nights hanging out playing super heroes, reading comic books, reading cards, playing video games and Lego," he said.
Later they went through their Hitchcock and "Twilight Zone" phases. They loved classic horror films, too, and the 1935 classic "Bride of Frankenstein" became Bird's all-time favorite.
In the '90s, they became hooked on "The X-Files," with agents Mulder and Scully.
"I hope that the viewers feel the same fun, cheesy, alien sci-fi nostalgia," Sanders said of those who purchase the film.
Patrick Spurlock, founder of Phantom Stranger, Inc., a promotion and production company, had a bit part in the film, in which he pretty much played himself.
He's been involved with Hectic Films in the past, but being in front of the camera was a different experience for him.
It's really cool to see your hometown this way," he said of the film's Bako-focus. "It has recognizable faces and voices we've all known in Bakersfield over the years."
Veteran KERO-23 newsman Mike Hart also plays himself — or more like an exaggerated version of himself — reporting live in front of the Beale clock tower moments after a flying saucer appears to have crashed into the iconic structure.
"Rachel, this is the most unbelievable thing I've ever seen," Hart says to the in-studio anchor. "Take a look. A spacecraft, an alien spacecraft, has rammed here into the clock tower at the Kern County Museum."
It may be the juiciest story Hart has ever reported. And he kills it in the role.
The crash appears to be part of an extra-terrestrial invasion of Bakersfield itself.
Other locals who make cameos in the film include longtime radio DJ Danny Spanks, and Michael Prince, the owner and artistic director of the Gaslight Melodrama.
Actor James Duval, best known for his roles as Frank in "Donnie Darko" and Miguel in "Independence Day," plays a slightly crazed FBI agent in the film.
The Bakersfield sign, in its original location, also makes a key appearance.
"Rickey really wanted to make sure that Bakersfield was front and center," Sanders said. "Just like most Kern County natives, we have fond memories of downtown, drive-in movies, hot summers riding our bikes everywhere around town and of course, the original location of the Bakersfield sign."
It's a brand of nostalgia the filmmakers are anxious to share.
To watch the film's trailer, or to make a purchase, visit Hectic Films' website at hecticfilms.com.