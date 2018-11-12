The Bakersfield North Rotary and other volunteers will package and distribute 350 Thanksgiving baskets to North of the River families on Nov. 21, starting at 7 a.m.
This is the 17th year that North Rotary has raised money for their Thanksgiving basket project.
Joining them will be volunteers from North High School Interact Club, Standard School District and the Bakersfield Police Department.
Preselected families will receive the baskets. Companies like Chevron, Varner Brothers, Inc., and The Wonderful Company are helping.
Surplus funds raised by the North Rotarians will support LiFT Bakersfield’s Tuesday Night BBQ.
LiFT Bakersfield is an affiliate of The Missionary Church International, which provides a warm meal each Tuesday evening for more than 200 homeless and disadvantaged families in Oildale.
•••
Dignity Health is hosting an informational open enrollment event for the Spanish-speaking community from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mercy Hospitals of Bakersfield Conference Center located at 1600 D St.
Dignity is using the session to be a resource for the Spanish-speaking community, and help them enroll in an insurance plan.
A recent survey conducted by Dignity revealed that more than 52 percent of Latinos in California wish they could make a better informed decision when choosing a health care plan during open enrollment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.