The Bakersfield North Rotary Club will host its "Wine Mafia Dinner" fundraiser on Nov. 16 to help raise funds to support college scholarships for local youth and donations for youth-serving agencies, according to a news release from the club.
The event will start at 5 p.m and take place at a secret private warehouse. Those who purchase a ticket for $150 will be given the location.
This year the club has set a goal of $30,000, according to the release.
Guests will enjoy Italian vintages selected by Greg Bynum and David Dobbs, Italian cuisine by Moo Creamery Catering, vendor auction, live entertainment, and blind wine pull, according to the release.
“We have gathered some of the finest wines, food, and fun in an effort to raise critical funding for local youth including a playground at a local shelter, enrichment/educational activities for children residing in 93308 area, new school clothes for at-risk kids, college scholarships for young adults who belong to the Interact Clubs on the campuses of North High School and Frontier High School and much more,” said Bakersfield North Rotary Club President and North High Alumni, Patty Keefer, in the release.
Tickets can be purchased by contacting rotary member Zane Smith at the Boys & Girls Club at 661-325-3730 or email at zanesmith@bgclubsofkerncounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.