Bakersfield native Lauren Beck will appear in the 39th season of the Emmy award-winning American series “Survivor.”
The 29-year-old will compete in the ‘Island of the Idols’ themed edition, where she will have a shot at $1 million. The show premieres at 8 p.m. Wednesday on CBS, according to the show’s website.
Beck, who attended Stockdale Elementary and spent most of her childhood in Bakersfield, has been a fan of the show since she was 11 years old.
“I always imagined that I would be on it, and it actually happened,” she said. “It was just something that I said I was always going to do and I did it.”
Beck, who described herself more as an indoor person, loves the show because of how different it is compared to her personality type.
“The fact that ‘Survivor’ is so different from who I am, it’s something that made me so intrigued about the show,” she said.
Despite being a big fan of the show, Beck didn’t initially jump at the opportunity to audition.
“This is something that I have been thinking about literally for 18 years. I just never submitted a tape because I was like, ‘thousands and thousands of people audition, there’s no way I’m ever going to get on the show,’” she said. “You never think you’re really going to have a shot.”
It turns out that she actually did, however. Beck didn’t just have a regular audition like the rest of the cast, where contestants are required to submit a video. Instead, she was given the chance to hand-deliver her tape to the show’s host Jeff Probst.
Beck is currently a nanny in Glendale, and the family she works for has ties to Probst. Beck told The Californian that one day she was introduced to Probst, and by chance had her audition tape on her. It was now or never for Beck.
“I was like oh my god, this is my moment, and I had the disk drive in my pocket and I just walked up and I was like, ‘Jeff I want to be on the show,’” she said.
After receiving the lucky selection call, Beck was over the moon.
“I literally went through every emotion within 50 seconds. I was happy, I was crying, I was screaming,” she said.
After taking in all the excitement, reality then set in — Beck realized she would have to soon go live and compete in the jungle.
She wasted no time in preparing for her appearance by hiring a survival coach, Joe Hernandez with Roach Survival in Los Angeles.
Within weeks Beck prepared herself for the tough times that were to come. She learned how to build a shed, make a fire, tell time by looking at the sun, and even trained by sleeping outside.
“I was not playing around and I’m so happy that I did it because the first time I slept outside I cried my eyes out,” she said. “It was just something that I had to do for myself and I’m so happy that I did.”
Overall, Beck says her experience on the show not only taught her skills and lessons for the competition, but also in life.
“That’s the thing I loved so much about ‘Survivor,’ is that I have skills that will carry me through life and help me with the things that I would have never had,” she said.
Beck is the second Bakersfield native in the past year to compete on the show. Lauren O’Connell appeared on the 38th season of “Survivor” in May, and made it all the way to the top five before being voted out.
Find out how far Beck advances on “Survivor: Island of the Idols” starting Wednesday on CBS and Bakersfield affiliate KBAK.
