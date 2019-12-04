Bakersfield native Adam Reed wants children everywhere to celebrate what makes them unique this season by hosting a signing for his book, "Reindeer In Here," on Saturday, according to a news release.
The signing will take place at Bobbi's Hallmark at Town & Country Village, 8200 Stockdale Highway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..
"Reindeer In Here" is a storybook and plush set from Santa as an early holiday gift. It celebrates that every child is different, and being different is normal.
