Bakersfield native Jennifer Thurston wins appointment as federal district judge

Jennifer Thurston, the chief magistrate of Bakersfield’s federal courthouse, has been appointed as a federal district judge by the U.S. Senate.
Late last week, the Senate voted 46-24 to confirm President Joe Biden’s nomination of Thurston to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California. Thurston, who was born in Bakersfield and has spent most of her professional career here, became just the second woman to be appointed judge for the Eastern District and the first to serve in the court’s Fresno division.
She joins one of the busiest courts in the nation, with an enormous backlog of cases. California’s Eastern District judges handle around 900 cases per year, more than double the national average. In addition, the Fresno division has only one other active confirmed judge, Dale A. Drozd.
Thurston, who has served the past 12 years as a magistrate in the Eastern District’s Bakersfield courthouse, said in an interview with The Californian a desire to ease the heavy burden of caseloads played a large part in her seeking the role.
“It kind of felt like my court needed me and so I stepped up and went through the process,” she said in a phone interview.
A 1989 graduate of Cal State Bakersfield, Thurston has served as the chief magistrate of the federal Bakersfield courthouse since 2020. She subsequently became a doctor of law at California Pacific School of Law and received her master of law from Duke.
Magistrate judges operate similarly to district judges, but can’t enter final judgments on felony cases. As part of her duties as magistrate, Thurston facilitated the redrawing of Kern County supervisorial district lines following a successful lawsuit by the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund alleging the old boundaries disenfranchised Latino voters.
The drawing of the new boundaries created a second Latino-majority district and forced one of the sitting supervisors — David Couch — to run for reelection years early.
Prior to her role as magistrate, she worked as a deputy county counsel in the Kern County Counsel’s Office for 12 years, initially representing social workers who intervened in child abuse and neglect.
Thurston predicted much of her new work would involve criminal cases and felony trials, but said her experience with the area would lead to an easier transition.
“This is an opportunity for me to contribute more to the court,” she said. “It’s an incredibly burdensome job. The workload is ridiculous. It’s so huge. We just don’t have the resources in the Eastern District that we need, so stepping into it will require an incredible sacrifice to do it, but it’s just got to be done.”
She plans on moving to Fresno with her family to accommodate her new job, although Biden must officially approve her confirmation before she can begin. His signature is expected soon.
But despite the anticipated added workload, Thurston said she is looking forward to her new position.
“I think I’m an example of a lifelong learner. I always like that additional challenge, that next thing,” she said. “I’m ready for the next challenge.”