Bakersfield native hopes his television special will become the next Christmas classic

Bakersfield has never been known for snow-covered streets or winter reindeer roaming Oleander Avenue.
But that didn't stop Bakersfield High grad turned television producer turned children's book author Adam Reed from writing a bestseller about a little reindeer that kids love even more than Dasher, Dancer, Prancer and Vixen.
Reed’s book, "Reindeer In Here," and its accompanying plush toy, have already captured the hearts of countless children in the years since it sold out on Amazon in two hours during its retail debut in 2017.
Now Reed, a successful television producer living in Brentwood, Tenn., is taking his creations into the stratosphere with a one-hour animated special that will premiere Nov. 29, after the classic, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" on CBS, and then air again on CBS and Nickelodeon on Dec 16.
As if that weren't enough, RIH will stream all season long on Paramount + starting Nov. 30.
"It's pretty surreal to think I have created what could become the next 'Rudolph' — a holiday classic that outlives all of us," said the author, who is pinching himself even as the reality begins to sink in.
"I'm just proud," he said, "that at the most magical time of year the movie also celebrates the uniqueness of each individual child through the magic of Christmas."
Based on the award-winning Christmas book and plush set created by Reed, and written for the screen by Greg Erb and Jason Oremland, "Reindeer In Here" is the story of Blizzard — or Blizz for short — a young reindeer living at the North Pole.
Besides being the smallest reindeer in the frozen north, Blizz has an unusual trait: one antler is significantly smaller than the other. Despite this, he and his friends band together to save the future of Christmas.
In doing so, they unknowingly create a magical holiday tradition. Blizz just wants to show Santa that his original inventions can make Christmas even better.
Lino DiSalvo, the film's director who shares with Reed the role of executive producer, said he's always wanted to direct a holiday special.
"I guess my wish came true," said DiSalvo, the former head of animation for Walt Disney Animation Studios.
"I was sent the first draft of the script and I immediately connected with the characters and the overarching theme of 'different is normal,'" he said.
Reed and DiSalvo quickly hit it off, and were on the same page from the beginning, he said.
"I wanted to bring my many years of Disney Animation experience to the project. During animation dailies, we spoke a lot about acting with the eyes and brows, and tracking a character's emotional crescendo, being sure to respect the moment the character is living in.
"My favorite animated films," DiSalvo said, "are the ones where the characters are animated in such an honest way, you're drawn into the performance."
The "Reindeer" project isn't even Reed's full-time job. As CEO of Thinkfactory Media, he has produced and created several unscripted reality shows, including "Gene Simmons Family Jewels," "Mama June," "Marriage Bootcamp" and many others.
"This project was not done via Thinkfactory as the children's brands are separate and apart from my day job," said the 46-year-old husband and father of two.
"What I am doing with 'Reindeer In Here' and all my children's brands is truly a family business passion project that we never anticipated —but always hoped — would become so successful."
If you're thinking it's been easy, think again.
"It has been a long, twisty and windy road ...," Reed told The Californian, "with ups and downs, and we have learned a lot and made a lot of mistakes.
"But this year the brand has finally come into its own as I signed a publishing deal with Simon and Schuster last year and the book and plush set is completely updated with a new keepsake box and packaging — complete with air holes for the reindeer to breathe (during) its long trip from the North pole — and updated illustrations with characters from the movie added to the book."
The immense possibilities really hit home this year when Reed and his team struck a partnership with Target to market an exclusive line of "Reindeer In Here" merchandise on a full end cap in every Target store in the country.
In case you're wondering, that's 1,948 stores.
The Christmas gift set includes a deluxe keepsake version of the book and plush set, pajamas, blankets, and standalone plush from the movie's main characters, Blizzard and Pinky. The non-deluxe version of the book and plush set will be available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, at local book and toy stores and wherever books are sold.
That may explain why Reed only sleeps two or three hours a night.
On Sunday, the whole Reed family, including wife, Jennifer, daughter Peyton, 7, and son, Weston, 5, got a sneak peek at "Reindeer In Here" at a special screening in Nashville.
"It blew their minds," Reed said of his kids' responses.
"I think what made me smile the most throughout this whole process was when my daughter said to me (Sunday) night, 'I’m proud of you daddy, you did such a good job.'"
Many in Reed's hometown will surely agree.