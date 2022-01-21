Bakersfield native built custom amplifiers for the world's greatest guitar players

Sometimes it’s not until an individual dies that the world awakens to the gift of his genius and the true extent of the loss.
This may be the case for Bakersfield native Howard Alexander Dumble, who fused his extensive knowledge of music and the nature of sound with his long history of experimentation and innovation involving the building, modification and invention of his own line of electric guitar amplifiers and related equipment.
Dumble, a 1962 graduate of East Bakersfield High School who went on to build custom amplifiers for some of the most famous guitarists in the history of recorded music, died Sunday at his home in Turlock. He was 77.
Drew Berlin, a dealer in high-end musical instruments in Southern California, became friends with Dumble decades ago and continues to hold him in the highest esteem.
“Alexander was one of the brightest cats I’ve ever known,” Berlin said. “He was a brilliant electronics engineer, a musical genius and he had an incredible ear for music and sound.”
The source of Dumble’s genius was his mastery of both the detail-oriented linear thinking of a technician or engineer, and the creative artistry of a painter or musician, Berlin said.
“That combination was unique. He created sonic frequencies never created before.”
Music lovers may not know it, but most have heard Dumble’s amplifiers in recorded music and on live stages for decades.
“He famously custom-built tools for musicians from Jackson Browne, Robben Ford, Larry Carlton, Carlos Santana, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Eric Clapton, Don Felder, Lowell Geouge of Little Feat and Keith Urban to producers like Bob Rock, Dave Cobb and (Andrew) Watt,” Berlin said.
Well-known blues guitarist, singer and recording artist Robben Ford went to his Facebook page Tuesday after learning of Dumble’s passing and left a video tribute to Dumble.
“He was certainly a friend, more than a friend to me,” Ford said. “I considered him a brother.”
Dumble, Ford said, was “clearly not out in the world, socially. He’d been sick, and not been in good shape for quite some time, like a long time.”
The only time Ford saw Dumble was when the musician visited him at his home.
“I believe I can say that anyone who knew him, loved him. And that includes a lot of people,” Ford said.
“What he did with electronics, amplifiers, guitar amplifiers in particular, (was) unparalleled by anyone.
“He was a musician, he was a guitar player … he had real musical ears, and I think that’s one of the things, certainly, that was part of his ability to create, to build, incredible amplifiers that were based on how you played and sounded.”
“You know, his amp has been half of my sound for well over 30 years,” Ford said in a statement of astonishing generosity and honesty. “He will certainly be missed.”
The Dumble family can trace their Kern County roots all the way back to the mid-1800s, said Allan Dumble, Howard Alexander Dumble's older brother.
Howard, as he was known in his younger years, before switching to "Alexander" during his career in electronics, participated in varsity football and wrestling at East High.
"He was captain of the football team. He played guard," said Allan Dumble.
But he was also drawn to music, and he played in several local bands and even went on the road to perform with Canadian singer Buffy Sainte-Marie.
"When he was in high school, the owner of a TV repair shop on Baker Street took him under his wing and taught him about electronics," recalled Allan Dumble.
"Later, he started making some of his own stuff," he said. "He started out by copying Fender amps."
That tack soon ended as Dumble began to gain confidence in his own work. He built a public address system for the rodeo grounds, Allan said. In the meantime, he learned how to play guitar.
In the detached garage on Pacific Street, the boys set up twin shops where they both worked on electronics projects.
As he developed his ideas for making his own amps, Dumble moved to Santa Cruz, and then Southern California.
"He didn't make much money on this stuff," his brother remembered. "He learned to live on little income."
Eventually, he met singer-songwriter Jackson Browne, who, Allan said, was impressed by Dumble's work. He moved onto Browne's property in Highland Park.
As the years went by, one guitar god after another began searching out Dumble equipment.
"You had to audition for him," Berlin said of some of the musicians who wanted to purchase a Dumble amp.
"If he liked you, he would agree to build an amplifier for you," he said. "He said he was giving them a palette to paint with."
Aside from his obvious talent as an electrical engineer, Dumble was a beautiful person, Berlin said.
"He was a very private person," he said. But if you got to know him, he was warm and very charming.
"The world is a definitely a better place," Berlin said, "for Alexander Dumble being on the planet."