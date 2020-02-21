The Bakersfield National Cemetery and the Department of Veterans Affairs will honor the service, sacrifice and enduring achievements of the Armed Force in a 50th anniversary event on March 21.
The event, which takes place at 10 a.m. at the cemetery's assembly area, will commemorate Vietnam veterans and include a pinning ceremony to all Vietnam veterans in attendance, according to a news release.
The ceremony will have keynote speaker Mr. Fred Drew, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.