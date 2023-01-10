 Skip to main content
Bakersfield National Cemetery seeks volunteers to gather wreaths placed on graves

The gravesite of Mark Abernathy, a former political consultant in Bakersfield, is adorned with a wreath the morning of Dec. 17 at Bakersfield National Cemetery.

 Nick Ellis / For The Californian

The Bakersfield National Cemetery is seeking volunteers Saturday to remove wreaths placed on graves during Wreaths Across America, a nationwide effort to remember veterans.

The Bakersfield National Cemetery and the Civil Air Patrol are asking for volunteers to arrive at 9:30 a.m.

