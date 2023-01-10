Bakersfield National Cemetery seeks volunteers to gather wreaths placed on graves

The Bakersfield National Cemetery is seeking volunteers Saturday to remove wreaths placed on graves during Wreaths Across America, a nationwide effort to remember veterans.
The Bakersfield National Cemetery and the Civil Air Patrol are asking for volunteers to arrive at 9:30 a.m.
“I’m hopeful that the community will donate to this program so that we can reach a goal of having a wreath for every gravesite this year — a goal that was not met in 2021 or 2022,” said Cemetery Director Cindy Van Bibber.
Family members, friends and others can visit vlm.cem.va.gov to also pay tribute to an individual veteran through uploading comments, images, biographical information, historical documents and more.