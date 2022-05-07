Bakersfield National Cemetery seeks volunteers for flag placement ahead of Memorial Day

The Department of Veteran Affairs issued a call for volunteers to help with the placement of flags May 27 ahead of a Memorial Day event at Bakersfield National Cemetery.
Groups or any individual that would like to participate are asked to arrive at 9 a.m. May 27.
There will also be a ceremony at 9 a.m. May 28 when event attendees will be allowed to place flags on veterans’ gravesites.
Those who would like to place flags on a loved one’s gravesite will have an opportunity to do so between 7 and 8:30 a.m. before the May 28 ceremony.
There will also be volunteers needed at 9 a.m. June 2, when volunteers will be asked to pick up the flags and the holders.
Bakersfield National Cemetery is located at 30338 East Mountain Blvd. in Arvin.
Anyone who would like to volunteer or participate in the event can contact Cemetery Director Cindy M. Van Bibber at 661-867-2250.