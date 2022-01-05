Bakersfield National Cemetery recognized with national designation

The Department of Veterans Affairs named Bakersfield National Cemetery as an Organization of Excellence, a designation given to national cemeteries that meet strict department standards, according to a statement Wednesday from the cemetery.
Bakersfield National Cemetery was presented an award Dec. 14 for receiving this designation. An independent team evaluated and compared the cemetery’s performance against National Cemetery Administration standards, which are derived from customer satisfaction surveys, appearance of headstones and grounds, daily cleanliness of customer-facing facilities, equipment and facility maintenance and the safety of visitors and employees.
The undersecretary for memorial affairs also announced that Bakersfield National Cemetery was one of 18 VA national cemeteries to achieve outstanding results on The Annual Survey of Satisfaction with National Cemeteries, as well as scoring among the top three nationally.