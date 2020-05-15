Bakersfield National Cemetery will be open for visitation from sunrise to sunset on Memorial Day weekend.
Because of CDC guidelines and the COVID-19 pandemic, however, events typically associated with Memorial Day such as ceremonies and group placement of flags at gravesites, will not take place. Families and friends may continue the tradition of placing flowers and small American flags at their Veteran’s gravesite.
“Bakersfield National Cemetery is committed to observing Memorial Day 2020 in a manner that honors those who sacrificed for our Nation while protecting the health and safety of visitors and our team members,” Bakersfield National Cemetery Director Randy Heard said in a news release.
Visitors are asked to keep safety in mind when visiting the cemetery and abide by all federal, state and local guidelines, including social distancing and use of face masks. The cemetery urges the public to consider visiting Friday, Saturday or Sunday to avoid possible crowds on Memorial Day.
