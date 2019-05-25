Virgil Doyle was only 15 years old when he took it upon himself to enlist in the U.S. Navy in 1942, soon after the country became involved in World War II.
Although Doyle was years younger than the legal minimum requirement of 18, his sister helped forge his paperwork and he looked close enough to 18 that he was able to pass inspection and join the Navy as a seaman.
“He faked it like a lot of kids did back then. They just wanted to defend their country,” said Doyle’s son-in-law, Jim Ryan.
Doyle served several years in the Navy. After getting out, he had difficulty getting a job and decided to enlist in the U.S. Army, where he served as a sergeant during the Korean War in the early 1950s. In total, he served eight years, JIm Ryan said.
“He didn’t talk about it. He would bring up the highlights — the camaraderie, the friendships, a funny story now and then,” he said. “As far as the horrors of war, he didn’t really bring it up at all.”
Ryan and his wife Judy, Doyle’s daughter, came to the Bakersfield National Cemetery near Arvin on Saturday to place flowers on the grave that her father and mother, Lela, share prior to attending the cemetery’s Memorial Day ceremony.
Judy Ryan said her father died in 2011 and her mother in 2016. They had been married for more than 60 years.
“They were fighters. They took care of each other and they took care of us,” she said.
Although no longer living in Bakersfield, Jim Ryan said they wanted to come out this weekend and pay their respects.
They also wanted to attend Saturday’s ceremony, which included speakers, salutes, a presentation of colors and more. Dignitaries including Assemblyman Vince Fong, Congressman Kevin McCarthy and Arvin Mayor Jose Gurrola attended the event.
The keynote speaker this year was Brig. Gen. E. J. Teichert, a commander at Edwards Air Force Base.
“On a day like today, it is absolutely right for us to honor those laid to rest in places like….Bakersfield National Cemetery,” he said. “It is right to remember those fallen, but really the best way we can serve them and honor them is to carry on their legacy.”
Cemetery Director Randy Heard also spoke at the service about the importance of keeping the memories of veterans alive.
“It is said that we each die two deaths — the first when breath leaves us for the last time, and second the last time someone speaks our name or tells our story,” he said. “It is the second that the (National Cemetery Association) Is dedicated to ensuring never happens. We task all of you with doing the same.”
Following the ceremony, attendees placed thousands of American flags on the graves at the cemetery. One of them was Cheryl Kouklis, who had attended the ceremony for the first time after her husband, George, was buried at the cemetery in December.
“I thought it was absolutely awesome,” she said of the ceremony. “It’s really a nice way to honor our veterans.”
Kouklis said her husband served in the U.S. Air Force between 1972 and 1979. They had been married 47 years at the time of his death due to vascular dementia.
“The last four years he was alive were the roughest years of my life,” she said. “George was a wonderful husband. He was the most kind-hearted person.”
While she said George’s death is still fresh for her and that the past few months have been difficult, she is happy with his final resting place.
“I am so pleased. It is the most peaceful, wonderful place,” she said. “I’m at peace knowing that he’s here. If he was alive today, he would love (the cemetery).”
