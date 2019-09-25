The city of Bakersfield is one step closer to selecting a location for a new low barrier homeless shelter.
After a citywide search, the city has issued letters of intent to two properties that will be kept under wraps until Oct. 23, when the City Manager’s Office hopes to bring a purchase agreement before the City Council.
“Those discussions are confidential real estate discussions at this point, but we are confident that we will have an agreement to bring back to the council in October,” Assistant City Manager Jacqui Kitchen said at Wednesday night’s council meeting.
The city initially had selected Weill Park along Golden State Avenue as the primary location for a shelter meant for homeless individuals who do not use the other shelters in the city. However, city leaders backed away from the park after local residents voiced opposition to the location, even going so far as to threaten a lawsuit to stop the construction.
The City Manager’s Office has focused on light manufacturing and light industrial areas for the new shelter, claiming those zones are more immune to legal action.
The county is also moving forward with a low barrier shelter a block away from Weill Park, potentially opening the possibility for two new shelters within the city.
The City Council has recently come under pressure to do something after more and more complaints have arisen, mostly from downtown residents and business owners about increases in homelessness.
At the last meeting, an angry horde of city residents loudly voiced their frustration with what they described as an influx of criminals among the city’s homeless population.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the city moved forward in efforts to mitigate some of the negative impacts of a large homeless population.
Aside from allocating $2.2 million in state funds toward 80 new beds at the Bakersfield Homeless Center and Mission at Kern County, the city approved several measures on Wednesday that it hopes will address complaints brought forward by residents.
The council approved two agreements, totaling around $177,596, for a cleanup and security team contracted through private companies.
Both contracts are for three months each, with the possibility for two 90-day extensions.
The security contract will allow four uniformed officers from Trans-West Security Services to patrol areas of the city identified by the Bakersfield Police Department. Previously, the city has said it will target problem areas for the patrols. The security teams will be instructed to notify BPD of illegal activity and provide a daily activity report of their actions.
The cleaning team, which will be provided by Asela Environmental, will be contracted to clean up downtown and Old Town Kern, specifically focusing on human waste, which local businesses have said is a major concern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.