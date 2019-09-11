Bakersfield’s rapid response team has already responded to more than 100 complaints, and city officials just made it easier for residents to notify authorities of issues relating to vandalism and homelessness.
The city has created a feature on the Bakersfield Mobile App that allows the public to quickly report homeless encampments, shopping carts and illegal camping on their phones.
By using the city’s official app, residents will prompt one of three rapid response teams, which operate seven days a week, to respond.
The teams were created in August with money from the recent 1 percent sales tax increase, and have addressed 88 homeless encampments so far.
Once one of the team contacts individuals staying in an illegal encampment, team members try to direct the individuals to services that will hopefully connect them to permanent housing.
The city hopes residents will use the app to make regular reports.
The Bakersfield Mobile App is available for free on both Android and IOS devices.
