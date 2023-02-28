 Skip to main content
Bakersfield men get 15 years-to-life sentences in gang-related murder

Two men were sentenced to decades in prison Tuesday for killing a man in southwest Bakersfield after their trial lasted nearly two months and took jurors about two weeks to deliberate.

Kenton McDaniel, 24, and Tymere Ross, 24, were each sentenced to 15 years to life for second-degree murder in the shooting death of Hardeep Singh, 32, who died the day after Thanksgiving 2017. Kern County Superior Court Judge Judith K. Dulcich also tacked on 10-year and 25-year gun enhancements for Ross and McDaniel, respectively.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

