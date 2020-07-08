Bakersfield Memorial Hospital has been awarded a $15 million grant from the Children’s Hospital Program of 2018 to advance comprehensive pediatric services in Kern County, according to a news release from the hospital.
The grant should improve health care access by children eligible for governmental health insurance programs and those indigent, underserved, and uninsured, the hospital said.
Administered by the California Health Facilities Financing Authority (CHFFA), it’ll be used to create a dedicated pediatric surgical services area within Memorial Hospital. The funds will include two dedicated operating rooms, a pre-op and recovery area, nursing stations and support areas, the hospital said.
The 8,000 square foot surgical area will extend pediatric clinical and burn services at Memorial Hospital’s Lauren Small Children's Center. It’ll be built on top of the current Pediatric Unit.
Construction is anticipated to begin in 2022.
“We are extremely pleased and honored to be among a select group of community hospitals chosen to receive this grant from CHFFA,” said Ken Keller, president and CEO of Memorial Hospital. “This funding will assist Memorial in advancing and extending our set of pediatric services within the Lauren Small Children’s Center as we invest in meeting the needs of local children.”
Passed by California voters in 2018, the $1.5 billion bond is designated for private non-profit children’s hospitals, University of California Children’s Hospitals and public or private nonprofit hospitals like Memorial that provide pediatric services for children eligible for California Children’s Services.
The news release stated during fiscal year 2019, Memorial treated nearly 35,000 pediatric patients, 90% of which were indigent, underserved, uninsured or eligible for Governmental Health Insurance Programs.
