Bakersfield Memorial Hospital is putting up an emergency room triage tent on its grounds "to expand our screening and treatment capabilities in the event we experience an influx of patients presenting with symptoms of infectious disease, including coronavirus," a hospital statement issued Saturday evening said.
Bakersfield Memorial Hospital anticipates the triage tent will be operational by Tuesday.
The hospital said it is monitoring developments related to COVID-19 and is prepared to identify, isolate and treat potential patients who seek care. Supplies and equipment are available and the hospital continually assesses its supplies, it said.
Additional safety measures at the hospital to prevent transmission of infectious diseases could include limiting hospital visits and self-serve food items.
Now that's empowerment! Local communities to the rescue!
