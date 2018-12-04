For the second time in five months, a Bakersfield hospital was put on lockdown for hours Tuesday as police searched the premises for a possible active shooter but ultimately found no evidence of one.
Bakersfield Memorial Hospital went into an active shooter alert around 2 p.m. and was soon swarmed by police, fire and ambulances. Employees at the hospital were instructed to shelter in place while police searched the area.
The situation led to lockdowns at two nearby schools and closed roadways in the area but by 5 p.m. the hospital lockdown had been lifted and the facility resumed normal operations around 6:30 p.m.
"It was determined by local law enforcement that there was no threat or active shooter," the hospital said in a tweet, thanking first responders for their rapid response and staff who ensured the safety of patients and themselves while the situation unfolded.
The response was initiated by a call from within the hospital. At 1:36 p.m., an operator at the hospital received a call from a male within the building who requested the hospital send out an active shooter alert, said BPD Sgt. Brian Holcombe. The hospital operator immediately contacted police.
A few minutes later, a second person called the police department, claiming to have heard gunshots coming from a parking lot to the north of the hospital emergency room, Holcombe added.
BPD arrived at the hospital to conduct a search.
"By then it was just a systematic search of the hospital, of clearing and making sure we didn’t have an incident and didn’t see it," Holcombe said. "We were unable to find any evidence of an active shooter inside the hospital. We didn’t see any injuries and no reports of shots being fired."
Police and the hospital will work together to further investigate the incident.
But at the time of the event, those within the hospital couldn't help but feel like they were in danger.
"I'm scared to death right now," said Casey Ziemer, who was at the scene waiting for his daughter, Jill Morrow, who works as a nurse in the emergency department. His daughter had told him the hospital was in lockdown and staff were told to shelter in place while police searched the building.
The hospital had called a "Code Black," a term for an active shooter situation, according to columnist Herb Benham, who had communicated with his wife, Sue Benham, a former Bakersfield city councilwoman who works for the Memorial Foundation, which is located in a separate building on the hospital campus. She said during the lockdown she was sheltering in place behind a locked door.
The Bakersfield City School District had also put Longfellow and Stella Hills elementary schools on lockdown, delaying the release of students at Longfellow.
During the lockdown, multiple officers carrying long rifles walked around the hospital campus. A Bakersfield Police armored vehicle was on scene along with a slew of BPD vehicles.
Around 3 p.m., a few dozen hospital personnel were released from the hospital in an area near the building's exit on San Dimas Street and were cordoned in a parking lot of an apartment complex next to the hospital.
Another large group of hospital personnel were seen moving north along San Dimas Street, led by an officer with a shotgun. One woman said she heard there was a shooter and that he had been detained. Others said they didn't know what had happened but the group seemed calm and relaxed and were laughing with each other and taking photos with their cell phones.
By 3:40 p.m., Memorial Hospital had tweeted that all patient and hospital staff were safe and accounted for and at 6:30 p.m. a tweet said the hospital had resumed normal operations and thanked first responders and staff for their response.
Memorial Hospital, which opened in 1956, is part of San Francisco-based Dignity Health, a nonprofit that also owns Mercy downtown and Mercy Southwest. Dignity recently received state approval to join with Catholic Health Initiatives, a Colorado-based nonprofit with no operations in California.
On Aug. 2, a false report of an active shooter occurred at Mercy Hospital Southwest, also owned by Dignity Health, and resulted in the hospital being put on lockdown for several hours.
And one year ago, on Dec. 1, 2017, a man shot at the door of Bakersfield Heart Hospital. He brought two firearms to the hospital, but only gained entry for a moment before he was met by a security guard and turned back outside. He was shot shortly thereafter by officers on the premises of the hospital, but he lived, sustaining minor-to-moderate injuries.
