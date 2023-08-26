Grimm Children's Pavillion (copy)

The entrance to the Robert A. Grimm Children's Pavilion for Emergency Services at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

 Californian file photo

Bakersfield Memorial Hospital broke ground Friday on its Pediatric Surgical Suites Project at its Lauren Small Children’s Center.

The more than $23 million expansion is to include two dedicated pediatric surgical suites, the addition of 5,000 square feet to the current children’s center; a pre- and post-anesthesia care unit; dedicated surgical support spaces; and its own reception and waiting areas, according to a hospital news release.