Bakersfield Memorial Hospital broke ground Friday on its Pediatric Surgical Suites Project at its Lauren Small Children’s Center.
The more than $23 million expansion is to include two dedicated pediatric surgical suites, the addition of 5,000 square feet to the current children’s center; a pre- and post-anesthesia care unit; dedicated surgical support spaces; and its own reception and waiting areas, according to a hospital news release.
Additionally, Memorial will recruit two resident pediatric surgeons.
“We are honored to expand our pediatric services to our local patients and provide them with the surgical services they need right here at home," Ken Keller, hospital president and CEO, said in a statement. "This project wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of our amazing donors. We are so grateful for their support."
Funding comes from a $15 million grant from the Children’s Hospital Program of 2018, along with $2.6 million raised through from donors and community partners.