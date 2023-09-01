stateofthecity9 (copy)

Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh delivers final words at the 2023 State of the City on July 19. Much of her address focused on homelessness.

 John Donegan / The Californian

As legislators in Sacramento make their last-minute dash to get legislation onto the voting floor, Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh lent her support in a video Thursday for several bills that could, if passed, help reshape how California handles its homelessness crisis.

Goh spoke on the side of passing two bills, Senate Bill 43 and Senate Bill 363, that would modernize California’s behavioral health system and help to improve conservatorship programs across the state.