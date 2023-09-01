As legislators in Sacramento make their last-minute dash to get legislation onto the voting floor, Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh lent her support in a video Thursday for several bills that could, if passed, help reshape how California handles its homelessness crisis.
Goh spoke on the side of passing two bills, Senate Bill 43 and Senate Bill 363, that would modernize California’s behavioral health system and help to improve conservatorship programs across the state.
“California faces a homeless crisis driven by our state’s mental health, substance abuse and housing shortfalls,” Goh said. “The toll causes irreparable harm to our most vulnerable and threatens the quality of life of residents and businesses.”
The video came a day before the state’s deadline for bills to be considered on the Assembly Appropriations Committee. If passed through committee, the bills have until Sept. 15 to reach the governor’s desk.
The Bakersfield mayor echoed sentiments expressed by the California Big City Mayors, who have continually lobbied Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislators this year to counter the state’s interlocked crises of homelessness, affordable housing and mental health care.
“Yet our streets and our shelters continue to be filled with individuals whom the state’s antiquated behavioral health system has failed,” Goh said in the video.
In a consensus among California’s top mayors, it’s clear that California is not aptly handling its mental health crisis, where too few people qualify for conservatorship and too many cycle through emergency rooms and short-term treatment programs.
“Mayors of California’s largest cities are on the frontlines of addressing California’s homelessness crisis,” a Big City Mayor letter read. “We are focused on reforms that ensure the necessary housing and services are developed to address the needs of unhoused individuals with severe mental illness and substance use disorders.”
SB 43 and 363, penned by State Sen. Susan Eggman, D-Stockton, have received bipartisan support from Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, the League of California Cities, behavioral health advocates and the Big City Mayors Coalition.
S.B. 43 in particular would update California’s conservatorship law, called Lanterman-Petris-Short, by broadening the term “gravely disabled.”
It would take into account “the likelihood of physical and mental harm resulting from an individual’s mental or substance use disorder, as well as their ability to care for themselves,” according to a legislative analysis of the bill.
Lawmakers and advocates believe it will help take more mentally ill people off the streets and into treatment or temporary psychiatric holds, saying that current constraints mark a high threshold for people to qualify for conservatorship. It would also allow medical experts to testify in court on behalf of a person’s medical records even if they were written by a different health care provider.
Those hearings are the basis of conservatorship, which can lead to involuntary treatment for mental illness and addiction.
Meanwhile, S.B. 363 would establish a dashboard by January 2026 that displays information on the availability of beds in psychiatric and substance abuse facilities, with the goal of providing faster care and cutting down on emergency room stays.
The California Department of State Hospitals has repeatedly reported a scarcity in available long-term beds for mental health treatment.
After passing the Senate Health Committee last month, S.B. 43, as of Friday, is still under committee discussion.
These bills, along with others currently going through the state legislature, look to mend longtime issues with California’s mental health system.
“I think every California resident can agree that our state behavioral health system is broken,” said Bakersfield Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Valdez. “And oftentimes we are working with laws that are decades old.”
Originally, when the state initiated “deinstitutionalization,” or mass release of patients from mental health institutions — from a peak of 37,000 in 1955 to under 7,000 seven decades later — there was an expectation to transition them to community settings. But funding for that transition never materialized.
Meanwhile, prison populations ballooned. In Kern County specifically, a 2020 report by California Health Policy Strategies found that roughly 87% of jail-incarcerated people had an open mental health case, a 70% increase since 2009.
Geared under a 1995 ruling, laws followed — Assembly Bill 109, Proposition 47, Proposition 57, to name a few — that redefined criminality to reduce prison numbers.
Deacon Francis Moore, the center coordinator at St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Center in east Bakersfield, remembers when prisons released many mentally ill patients onto the streets upon the passage of Assembly Bill 109.
“That bill got passed and man, now you see a lot of people out on the streets who aren’t getting the help they need,” Moore said.
Upon its potential passage, AB 531 and 326, introduced by Gov. Gavin Newsom last month, would construct 10,000 new beds across the state, determined based on population needs. It would be funded, according to a bill analysis with a $4.68 billion bond placed on the March 2024 ballot.
And Senate Bill 326, which would update the state’s Mental Health Services Act to the Behavioral Health Services Act, which will rework funding requirements in local government budgets to account for substance use programs.
Representatives with Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, which handles many of the county's mental health programs, declined to comment on the potential legislation and its impact.
“We are following these proposals,” Kern BHRS spokesperson Louis Groce wrote in an email Friday. “We do not comment on potential legislation.”