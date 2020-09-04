Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh reminded local residents to avoid large gatherings during Labor Day weekend as Kern County continues its efforts fighting the spread of COVID-19.
In a video put out by the city of Bakersfield on Friday, Goh said while Labor Day is typically a celebration featuring large gatherings with family and friends, this year’s challenge will be maintaining that spirit while “keeping working men and women safe.”
“As we honor our workers, let’s also protect them and their families with our responsible actions to limit COVID,” Goh said.
Goh said one way to do that is to steer clear of large and private gatherings, which have been a primary culprit for the virus' transmission locally.
“Let’s celebrate safely and respectfully, so we can continue to reopen our businesses, schools and houses of worship,” she said.
Wait...we have a mayor?
