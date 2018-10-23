High-speed rail passengers in and out of Bakersfield might one day be greeted by a sleek, ultra-modern train station with ample parking, grand amenities and easy access to F Street and Golden State Avenue.
But the project's initial customers may be in for a much more modest experience. And depending on how the surrounding area gets developed, and how many bullet-train passengers travel through Bakersfield, the station might never be built out the way it was originally envisioned.
As outlined in a little-noticed planning document released recently by the California High-Speed Rail Authority, project officials are considering four different "interim" design proposals, all of them less ambitious and less expensive than the design floated in recent years by the city of Bakersfield. A project official said Tuesday a decision on which of the four to build will come within 12 months.
Three of the four alternatives would involve building a passenger platform and other infrastructure that would eventually have to be removed — thereby incurring "throw away" costs — once ridership grows enough to justify building a permanent station, according to an appendix to an environmental review approved last week.
Any interim bullet-train station at F and Golden State could remain in use for up to 15 years, the document states. Or, depending on how redevelopment of surrounding neighborhoods proceeds, it says, a "full buildout" of the station might not be necessary at all.
Project officials on Tuesday characterized the station as a "phased" project whose evolution will reflect its changing role as either California high-speed rail's southern terminus, as it is planned to be until 2033, or just one more stop on a line connecting San Francisco and Los Angeles.
The scope of the interim station will be the subject of upcoming discussions between Bakersfield city staff and representatives of the rail authority. A key question will be whether to build a temporary facility, part of which will have to be torn down later, or construct a more expensive alternative that can be added to as needed.
Bakersfield City Manager Alan Tandy said by email he favors the latter.
"We encouraged (rail project officials) to look at phasing if they must do something less than ideal — anything built should have long term functionality — the taxpayer does not care for anything 'throwaway,'" he wrote.
Diana Gomez, the rail authority's Central Valley regional director, said she, too, hopes to minimize avoidable costs during construction of the interim station. She cautioned against reading too much into the four alternatives under consideration.
"We are looking at what makes sense for the city and for us," she said. "We haven't designed a station."
Four options
The first option spelled out in the appendix document dated this month would extend over the Carrier Canal just north of Golden State Avenue, west of F Street, and have temporary platforms and a temporary station building. It would not require moving high-voltage power lines overhead. Like the other three, no construction cost estimate was provided.
The second option, situated slightly east of the first, would have similarly temporary features but would require moving power lines. The third alternative, located further east, would also involve temporary construction and require moving power lines. Only the fourth option, which would also require moving power lines, would avoid all temporary construction.
The document leaves open the possibility that whatever is built initially could remain in place for the long term.
"Planned redevelopment surrounding the F Street site as described in the (city-guided) Bakersfield Vision Plan may influence the need to construct the full buildout station," the appendix reads.
The document says the station is expected to see relatively low ridership early on because of the project's limited initial reach. It goes on to say that parking would likely be added over time, consistent with ridership increases and in line with the financial viability of such an investment.
Likewise, it says full buildout of a local roadway network around the station "may not be required to support early operations."
Troy Hightower, an independent transportation consultant in Bakersfield who has observed the rail project's planning for years, said he was surprised to learn of the four alternatives' existence earlier this month after a draft environment review made no mention of them.
He said he doubts the viability of the three, less-expensive options because they fail to connect adequately with surrounding roadways, which could be problematic for the first 10 to 15 years of the station's existence.
His recommendation is to run diesel-power bullet trains on the BNSF Railway line all the way south to the downtown Amtrak station, and use that as a temporary solution until the permanent F Street location can be built out.
