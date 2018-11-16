Thousands of runners will be in Bakersfield Sunday for the third-annual Bakersfield Marathon.
A full marathon, half-marathon and a two-person half-marathon relay will all start at 7 a.m. at Cal State Bakersfield, 9001 Stockdale Highway. A 5K will start a little later at 7:30 a.m. All races end back at the campus.
The marathon route goes from Cal State Bakersfield to Bakersfield College and back. Several road closures are planned throughout the day for the events, according to the city of Bakersfield. Stockdale Highway between Gosford Road and Calloway Drive will be closed all day. Other streets will only be partially closed.
- From 4:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Don Hart Drive East will be closed. CSUB Way and Don Hart Drive West will be closed between 4:30-10 a.m.
- Several downtown streets will be closed from 5-10 a.m., including 18th Street, 24th Street, California Avenue, Beech Street and C Street.
- In northeast Bakersfield, several streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., including Panorama Drive, Acacia Avenue, Haley Street and Radcliffe Avenue.
