Bakersfield Marathon runners come out in force for in-person race

Hundreds of runners took to the streets Sunday for the 2022 Bakersfield Marathon.
The event’s in-person return was welcomed by organizers who noted a massive increase in participation over last year, when it was virtual for the second year in a row due to COVID-19.
“It was our first year back in what we’re calling our fifth running,” said David Milazzo, co-founder and managing director of the run.
“In 2020, it was more exciting,” Milazzo said, referring to the newness of a virtual marathon. “In 2021, we had a challenge in terms of generating interest.”
While the relatively young event still hadn’t quite reached its pre-pandemic levels — Milazzo said organizers were expecting around 3,000 runners in 2020, before it was canceled — there were a little more than 1,510 runners on the 26.2-mile course Sunday, up from about 200 in 2021.
The fastest time was run by 28-year-old Andrew Nowak, of Bakersfield, who clocked in at 2:46:22, for a pace of 6 minutes, 21 seconds per mile. He was followed by Greg Saiki, 42, also of Bakersfield, who ran the only other time under three hours at 2:57:36, and John Stenderup, 36, of San Francisco, who ran a time of 3:06:40.
The fastest woman on the course Sunday was Janie Herrera, 42, of Bakersfield, who ran a time of 3:11:48. She was followed by two other Bakersfield residents: 45-year-old Melissa Swenson, at 3:41:03, and Reyna Carrisoza, 34, who ran a time of 4:03:25.