The Virtual Bakersfield Marathon and Virtual Bakersfield Mini Marathon are taking place Dec. 4 and Dec. 6.
According to a news release from Active Bakersfield Alliance, both the marathon and mini marathon can be completed during the two days.
The release said the Virtual Bakersfield Marathon can be completed a number of ways:
• As a standard 26.2-mile run
• Broken up into smaller runs totaling 26.2 miles
• By completing 26 1-mile segments in a 26-hour period
The Virtual Bakersfield Mini Marathon, on the other hand, consists of a more manageable 2.62-mile run/walk.
Registration fee to enter either event is $26.20 while children 9-and-under can get in for $2.62.
Registrants for the event will have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive Virtual Bakersfield Marathon Tech T-shirt – which is only available to registrants of the race.
Proceeds for the event will help fund Active Bakersfield Alliance, which in addition to producing the Bakersfield Marathon, continues to provide financial support to the CSUB Roadrunner Scholarship Fund, Healthy Kids in Healthy Homes and the Downtown Elementary School Jog-a-Thon.
To register, or for more information, visit virtualbakersfield.run or email directors@activebakersfield.org.