After he and another man were convicted of murder in the death of a roommate, Theron Dale Ausbie was sentenced to life behind bars with no possibility of parole.
His fortunes changed dramatically after an appellate court overturned his conviction upon finding errors in the transcript of his confession and that the trial judge failed to instruct the jury on lesser charges than first-degree murder.
A court hearing earlier this month guarantees Ausbie, 24, will eventually be set free.
On March 15, Ausbie pleaded no contest to charges of voluntary manslaughter and first-degree robbery in exchange for prosecutors dismissing murder and burglary charges.
The agreement stipulates he'll be sentenced to 13 years in prison.
District Attorney's spokesman Joseph Kinzel said the plea deal was offered as a result of Senate Bill 1437, which became law Jan. 1 and in effect eliminated California's felony murder rule.
Previously, someone who participated in a dangerous crime, such as robbery, burglary or carjacking, could be charged with murder if a person died as a result of the crime. But under SB 1437, only the actual killer, or someone who acted with intent to kill and assisted the actual killer, can be charged with murder.
Ausbie's co-defendant, David Martinez, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the roommate's death.
Court documents say Ausbie, Martinez and Kelly Gill, among others, lived together at a residence in the 2300 block of Castro Lane.
According to the documents, a plan was hatched to rob the 45-year-old Gill of his disability checks. Gill had Wilson's disease, resulting in too much copper in his blood and causing fatigue and loss of function in his arms and legs.
The robbery went wrong, an acquaintance of Ausbie's told police, and Gill was suffocated on May 18, 2013.
When police searched the residence two days later, they found Gill's body wrapped in blankets and clothing in the closet of Ausbie's room, according to the documents. An autopsy showed Gill died from neck compression, similar to force used in a chokehold.
Arrested and interrogated by police, Ausbie said both he and Gill were drunk and he hadn't meant to hurt the other man, according to the documents. He said Gill tried to grab his throat, and a struggle ensued during which Gill died.
Ausbie denied taking money from Gill. He said the $1,000 he used to recently purchase a car was money he had saved.
A jury in 2015 convicted Ausbie of murder.
In overturning the conviction, the 5th District Court of Appeal said Superior Court Judge Charles R. Brehmer erred in not giving the jury instructions in lesser-included offenses to first-degree murder, which include second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter.
The appellate court said failure to give those instructions left the jury with an "all-or-nothing choice." Either it found Ausbie guilty of murder or had to acquit him.
Also, when Ausbie's interrogation was played for the jury, the jurors were provided with a transcript containing inaccuracies, the appellate court noted.
Sentencing is set for April 23.
