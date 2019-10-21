A Bakersfield man who was shot and killed Sunday has been identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office.
Miguel Angel Vega Tamayo, 25, of Bakersfield was shot Sunday in the 2000 block of Larcus Avenue. He was taken to Kern Medical, where he died.
The cause and manner of Tamayo's death will be released by the Kern County Coroner at a later time.
