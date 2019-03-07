A Bakersfield man who had faced the possibility of life in prison over charges including rape and assault with a deadly weapon is now trying to withdraw from a plea agreement in which he would spend less than a decade in custody.
An attorney with the Indigent Defense Program will review Leonardo Guerrero's case to determine if there are grounds for him to withdraw from the plea deal.
On Thursday, Deputy Public Defender Paul Cadman, who previously represented the 24-year-old Guerrero, handed over the case file to an attorney representing IDP. Judge Judith K. Dulcich postponed Guerrero's sentencing to March 14 while the case is reviewed.
Guerrero pleaded no contest in November to four felonies — including spousal abuse and willful cruelty to a child — in exchange for a prison term of nine years and eight months. The rape and assault charges, as well as another sexual assault charge, were dismissed.
Prosecutor Andi Bridges has said in court Guerrero returned home the early morning of June 2 and entered his girlfriend's bedroom, where she lay with their four children sleeping around her. He'd been out drinking with a friend who told him his girlfriend was seeing another man.
Guerrero held a knife to the girlfriend's side and confronted her about the relationship, Bridges said. When she denied she was seeing anyone, he demanded sex.
She refused him, and Guerrero threatened to stab her father, who was asleep in another room, Bridges said. Fearing for the safety of her father and children, the woman didn't fight back as Guerrero raped her, the prosecutor said.
The girlfriend later used a ruse to get Guerrero out of the house, but he took their 3-year-old with him. The girlfriend then woke her other children and her father and they rushed to her sister's apartment. They called her mother, who alerted authorities.
Guerrero was taken into custody, but not before threatening to kill himself and the 3-year-old, Bridges said.
Cadman has called the allegations against Guerrero a result of overzealous law enforcement. He said Guerrero and the girlfriend engaged in consensual sex, and he has never raped her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.