Bakersfield man travels to Ukraine’s border with Poland because he ‘had to do something’

Bakersfield resident Kurt Conrad was like millions of other Americans watching news reports of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine from the comfort of his living room.
But the retired 70-year-old crude oil production supervisor was not content to remain comfortable — not when hundreds of thousands of refugees were streaming out of their beleaguered country seeking safety and shelter from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s merciless incursion.
“What I saw gave me an overwhelming sense that I had to do something,” he remembered.
So Conrad did something — something most of us would never dream of doing.
“I flew to Poland on my own dime,” he said, “not knowing diddly about what I was getting into.”
It was early March when he drove down to Orange County and parked his vehicle at a friend’s home. He flew out of Orange County to Seattle, Seattle to London, London to Warsaw.
From there, he took an hourslong bus trip to Przemysl (pronounced shehmuh-shuhl) and beyond to Poland’s border with Ukraine.
What he found was a Tesco supermarket adjacent to the border crossing that had been turned into a refugee reception center. Those who needed to catch a bus had a 200-yard walk to the bus center. Those who were getting picked up by friends or relatives had a 2-mile walk.
“I couldn’t help but think about how Americans would be behaving in this situation,” he said.
“When I got there it was bitterly cold at night, but sunny and clear during daylight hours.”
Many of the refugees had already walked several miles to reach the border, carrying infants, pulling luggage, with older children and pets in tow.
“You would swear to God they were on their way to Disneyland,” he said. “Happy, high-spirited, hopeful — completely opposite what you would expect.
“It was an incredible experience to see these people and how they were handling it,” he said.
Strength. Resolve. Courage. Love. These are words that pour from his mouth when Conrad tries to describe the humanity he came in contact with during those unforgettable days at the border.
It was an experience that altered his way of thinking, he said.
After catching a cab to check into his hotel nearly 13 miles back up the road, he explained to the hotel manager why he was there. He was met with astonishment and gratitude.
She gave him a ride back to the border area early the next morning — and arranged a ride for him every morning thereafter.
That was the sort of kindness and appreciation Conrad experienced throughout his stay in Poland.
“When I get back to the reception center, I walk up to the first person I see. I tell her my story and she literally starts bawling,” he said.
The woman had been up 48 hours and was understandably emotional, he said. But that welcoming attitude, that love, was something he experienced wherever he went.
Before he knew it, Conrad was officially registered as a volunteer. He was issued an orange safety vest on which he wrote “USA” and “Bakersfield.” He was interviewed by a couple of Polish journalists — and people in general were curious about how and why a lone American had arrived at this place to volunteer his time and energy.
Back home, his lifelong friend, the one in Orange County, was worried.
“I was very proud of him and yet fearful as to what might happen,” said Irvine resident Cindy Mirallegro, who Conrad calls his big sister.
“Kurt did not have anyone there that he knew to contact,” she said. “He told me that he would reach his destination and ask someone to direct him to whoever was able to tell him what he could do to help.
“I did get text messages, usually every day, from Kurt,” Mirallegro said. “This at least let me know he was OK.”
In Poland, Conrad didn’t waste time. He immediately began helping refugees haul their belongings to wherever they needed to go. Whatever needed to be done, he was willing to do it.
“I was also entrusted to refugees’ belongings, children and animals at times during the process of assistance, and getting to the buses from the border,” he said in a text message from Poland. “I sometimes pushed grocery carts full of heavy luggage uphill on cobblestone walkways for 2 miles to get to waiting vans or the cars of personal connections (who were there) to pick up refugees.”
For security reasons, the Polish military and police, he said, prohibited all private vehicles within a zone of about 2 miles from the buses and humanitarian aid areas.
“It amazes me that Kurt could push those carts full of people’s belongings for 2 miles back and forth, hour upon hour,” Mirallegro said.
“I know it caused him leg problems, but this was not about him,” she said. “He was there for the people and their pets.”
The number of refugees was so vast, and the need so great, Conrad found himself almost constantly walking that cobblestone path close to 16 hours a day. He started experiencing problems with his legs, but he refused to slow down.
“I unwittingly became a bit of a rock star to the aid workers, police and especially the military,” he said.
A native of Los Angeles, Conrad came to Taft College as a young man to play baseball but was injured two years in a row and ended up working for Shell Oil in the late 1970s.
He was an operations specialist and oil dehydration plant startup operator at the Belridge oil lease in western Kern County for 15 years. After leaving Shell, he moved to Denver for 22 years before permanently retiring from full-time work in 2015. He returned to Bakersfield a few years later.
Bakersfield resident Kat Snow, another longtime friend of Conrad, alerted this reporter to his foreign adventure.
“Kurt has a passion for helping people,” Snow said. “Not only his friends, but all humanity.”
But she was concerned that her friend would suddenly decide to fly off to this crisis point on the other side of the world to volunteer his help.
“I was in shock and afraid for him,” she said.
She soon realized the experience was transformational for Conrad.
The experience “ignited a new purpose in him,” Snow said. “I expect him to go back sometime soon.”
In Poland, Conrad met a musician known as Piano Man, who would set up his piano at various locations along the path or at other busy spots. Conrad brought home a signed copy of the pianist’s music CD.
As the musician played, refugees and aid workers often stopped to listen, moved by the gift of this music in such an unlikely location. Conrad realized he and his new friend were essentially doing the same thing — each in their own way — showing love and kindness to the crowds of displaced individuals and families fleeing oppression and violence.
In fact, many of the people he met became friends. Others will remain unforgettable to him, even though he may not know their names.
Now that he’s home, Conrad wants to go back, but better prepared so he can stay longer and be more effective. As it was, he spent $3,000 from his savings to make the trip.
“An experience like this changes everything you thought you knew about life, people and the world,” Conrad said.
“I’m changed,” he said. “Forever changed.”