Bakersfield man takes plea deal in sexual groping teens, women

A man accused of sexually groping two teenage girls near Golden Valley High School and other women took a plea deal Wednesday.
Joe Cisneros, 32, pleaded no contest to six counts of sexual battery. He is expected to be sentenced June 23 to one year in jail and felony probation. Cisneros must also register as a sex offender, Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said.
Cisneros was originally charged with six felony charges of sexual battery. However, Kinzel said the prosecutor reduced five of these felonies to misdemeanors because the facts in each case did not equal to a felony. A felony sexual battery charge includes a defendant unlawfully restraining a victim. Cisneros did this to one victim and not the other five, Kinzel added.
Defense attorney Mark Raimondo did not return a request for comment.
Police said Cisernos would run up to the victim from behind and touch them inappropriately, according to Bakersfield Police Department probable cause statements filed in Kern County Superior Court.