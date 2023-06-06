A Bakersfield man shot and killed in Oildale on Monday was identified as Kyle Ray Hall by the Kern County coroner’s office.
The 35-year-old was shot at 2:34 a.m. and died at 2:53 a.m. in the 200 block of Decatur Street, the coroner said.
