A man who was shot and killed in Delano has been identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office.
Javier Joelle Amaya, 28, of Bakersfield was shot Tuesday in the 300 block of Freemont Street in Delano. He was taken to Delano Regional Medical Center, where he died, the coroner's office reported.
