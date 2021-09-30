Bakersfield man shot and killed near Highway 178

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the death of a man who was shot and killed Wednesday.
Police officers arrived near Mesa Marin Sports Complex along Highway 178 on Wednesday night. The victim, Bakersfield resident Mario Bravo Jr., 41, died at the scene.
Witness informed police the victim and suspect were talking, when the suspect shot Bravo, the BPD stated. The suspect shot at another man, who was not hit, and then ran away, police said.
The suspect is a Hispanic male in his late teens to early twenties.
Anyone with information about this case can call Detective Kyle McNabb at 661-326-3873 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.