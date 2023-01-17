 Skip to main content
Bakersfield man severely injured in oil well blowout was in state prison program when hurt

A Bakersfield man severely injured in an oil well blowout last month appeared virtually Tuesday in Kern County Superior Court to determine how his injuries affect his status in a state prison program that allows felons to complete their prison sentence in the community rather than behind bars.

“This gentleman is not ambulatory at this time,” Leonardo Andrade’s defense attorney, David Torres, said of his client after the hearing. “Nor do we know when he will be.”

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

