Bakersfield man severely injured in oil well blowout was in state prison program when hurt

A Bakersfield man severely injured in an oil well blowout last month appeared virtually Tuesday in Kern County Superior Court to determine how his injuries affect his status in a state prison program that allows felons to complete their prison sentence in the community rather than behind bars.
“This gentleman is not ambulatory at this time,” Leonardo Andrade’s defense attorney, David Torres, said of his client after the hearing. “Nor do we know when he will be.”
A sudden release of high pressure hurled Andrade, 41, while performing remedial work in a dirt lot behind a police training facility on Easton Drive around 8:30 a.m. Dec. 2. He suffered internal bleeding and major injuries to his legs.
Andrade was found guilty in 2017 of second-degree robbery, threatening someone with an intent to terrorize and preventing a witness by threat or force. He was sentenced to nine years in prison, according to online Kern County Superior Court records.
When Andrade was injured, he was enrolled in a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation program that allows men with two years or less of their prison sentence remaining to finish their time in the community in an effort to reintegrate them into society. The male community re-entry program mandated Andrade to have an ankle monitor while working for Bakersfield oil field contractor MMI Services.
Defense attorney Torres said in a phone interview the CDCR seeks to place Andrade back into the program once he’s released from the hospital and completes his rehabilitation. Torres opposes this perspective.
“It makes absolutely no sense from a humane or a compassionate standpoint or from a fiscal standpoint,” Torres added.
A CDCR spokesperson didn’t respond in time for The Californian’s print deadline.
Tuesday’s hearing provided attorneys a chance to review Andrade’s injuries and decide how to proceed.
Torres said Kern Medical treated an “open wound” on Andrade’s right leg and sought to operate on it. But, Sutter Health in San Francisco offered better expertise and Andrade was transferred there. He appeared at Tuesday's hearing dressed in a hospital gown with his wife over Zoom while in the Bay Area.
Andrade underwent an operation a couple of weeks ago to take muscle from his right leg and place in it his “lower leg,” Torres said, though it was not successful. Another operation was performed last week was deemed a success, the defense attorney added.
After a hospital release, Andrade will undergo rehabilitation and CDCR could still ask him to check into the male community re-entry program, Torres said.
It makes more sense to let him recover at home and not waste taxpayer dollars by having Andrade report to CDCR officers, the defense attorney added.
It’s estimated Andrade is eligible for release from the program in April regardless of his injuries. Attorneys decided to wait for a report detailing a rehabilitation plan before deciding what should be done and scheduled another hearing for Jan. 31.
Torres noted Andrade’s family is converting his house to allow him to continue therapy at his home.
Andrade’s family and MMI Services declined to comment Tuesday.
Cal/OSHA has opened an investigation into MMI Services and well owner E&B Natural Resources Management Corp. about the Dec. 2 incident after both faced fines last year for alleged safety problems in oil fields.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.