A Bakersfield man will spend the next 15 years in prison for receiving child pornography, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California.
Augustine Amon Reyes, 33, received or distributed through the internet between 10 and 150 images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct between Oct. 28 and Nov. 27, 2016, the news release said.
Reyes also engaged in a pattern of activity involving the sexual abuse of minors, the news release said.
