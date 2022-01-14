Bakersfield man sentenced to more than 2 years in prison for post office burglaries

A federal judge sentenced a Bakersfield man to two years and three months in prison for burglarizing U.S. post offices, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced Friday.
In December 2018, Steven Martin, 39, burglarized eight different post offices in Kern, Kings and Tulare counties, according to court documents. He stole cash registers, packages containing clothes, and other mail, and caused damage to the post offices. The total loss was $8,800.
This case is the product of an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Barton prosecuted the case.