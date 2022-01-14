Bakersfield man sentenced to more than 16 years for drug trafficking

A federal judge sentenced a Bakersfield man to 16 years and eight months in prison for possession of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana with the intent to distribute, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced Friday.
Jorge Chavez, 36, of Bakersfield, was sentenced Friday to 16 years and eight months in prison.
When Chavez was arrested in Bakersfield on Sept. 12, 2020, he was found to possess approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 23.5 pounds of marijuana, approximately two pounds of cocaine and approximately 66 grams of heroin, according to court documents.
On three separate occasions between February and April 2020, Chavez sold to a purchaser a total of five firearms — including four rifles with high-capacity magazines — and approximately two pounds of methamphetamine. On June 4, 2020, Chavez offered to sell to the same purchaser one pound of methamphetamine for $3,400, and one ounce of heroin for $750. In his plea agreement, Chavez agreed to forfeit more than $25,000.
At the time of his arrest, Chavez was serving a term of federal supervised release, after serving time in prison for his 2016 conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
This case was the product of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bakersfield Police Department, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, the Kern County Probation Department, and the California Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher D. Baker prosecuted the case.