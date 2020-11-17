Daniel Moler had promised he would burn down their house if his wife ever threw him out.
In spring 2018, the east Bakersfield man apparently tried to make good on his promise.
On Monday, Moler, 57, was sentenced to 31 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting and demanding sexual favors from a 24-year-old pregnant tenant who was staying in his and his wife's home — and for using charcoal lighter fluid to set his house on fire while the young tenant was still inside.
Moler was sentenced in Kern County Superior Court following his conviction Oct. 7 on charges of arson of an inhabited structure with the use of an accelerant, sexual battery and making criminal threats.
According to Assistant District Attorney Joseph A. Kinzel, the charges against Moler included one that stemmed from an incident that occurred about a year before the fire when Moler made criminal threats against his wife.
Then, on the night of March 13, 2018, Moler repeatedly went into a room he rented to the pregnant tenant and sexually harassed her over a period of three hours, according to the DA’s office. Despite her rejection of him, Moler touched private areas of her body, exposed himself and even offered her money to touch him. She refused.
The tenant told Moler's wife what happened, Kinzel said. "She told him to pack his things and leave."
Moler poured charcoal lighter fluid on the bed and floor of his bedroom, lit it on fire and left. The tenant was in her room unaware the house was on fire until Moler’s wife, who had been next door, returned home and alerted her.
"Thankfully, no one was hurt," Kinzel said. But the outcome could certainly have been tragic.
When Moler was arrested two days later, investigators found the hairs on the backs of his hands had been burned off. Investigators also determined that Moler’s claims that the fire was accidental and that he encouraged his wife to call 911 to report the fire were false.
"He came up with a ridiculous story," Kinzel said. "In the (police) interview he said he was trying to fill his Zippo lighter with charcoal lighter fluid and spilled it."
But then he lit it on fire.