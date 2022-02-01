Bakersfield man sentenced to 8 years for arson, assault

A Bakersfield man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison for setting a house on fire.
Jesse Burnham, 34, was found guilty by a Kern County jury Nov. 19 of arson and assault with a deadly weapon.
“Investigators determined the fire was willfully and maliciously set,” the Kern County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
In September 2020, Burnham and his roommate had an argument about Burnham’s disruptive conduct at their Oildale house, according to the news release. A few hours later, Burnham was seen dousing the house with gasoline near his roommate and girlfriend’s room.
Burnham then used a torch lighter to start the blaze, the news release said. The roommate was able to extinguish the flames before any injuries, the news release added.