 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bakersfield man sentenced to 8 years for arson, assault

Slide Court Report

A Bakersfield man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison for setting a house on fire. 

Jesse Burnham, 34, was found guilty by a Kern County jury Nov. 19 of arson and assault with a deadly weapon.

“Investigators determined the fire was willfully and maliciously set,” the Kern County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

In September 2020, Burnham and his roommate had an argument about Burnham’s disruptive conduct at their Oildale house, according to the news release. A few hours later, Burnham was seen dousing the house with gasoline near his roommate and girlfriend’s room.

Burnham then used a torch lighter to start the blaze, the news release said. The roommate was able to extinguish the flames before any injuries, the news release added.

Coronavirus Cases

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections