A Bakersfield man was sentenced to four years and six months in federal prison Tuesday after he collected 100 pieces of stolen mail that included 200 checks totaling more than $100,000 and 27 debit cards, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.
Christopher Smith, 36, got the mail from March 2020 to July 2020 and then altered and forged checks. He also stole debit cards to deposit checks into victims’ bank accounts and then make cash withdrawals, federal prosecutors said.